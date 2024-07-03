WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.06

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.06 and last traded at $49.03, with a volume of 128981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.79.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.26 and a 200 day moving average of $44.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

