XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Shares Down 5.8%

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.17 and last traded at $33.51. 152,563 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 199,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of XPEL in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of XPEL in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

XPEL Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 4.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.01. The stock has a market cap of $915.11 million, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.72.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.08 million. XPEL had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at XPEL

In other XPEL news, Director John F. North purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.17 per share, for a total transaction of $96,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,213.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,614,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,657,000 after buying an additional 737,094 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of XPEL by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 903,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,655,000 after buying an additional 233,542 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the third quarter worth about $12,780,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of XPEL during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,000,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in XPEL by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 726,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,100,000 after acquiring an additional 83,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

