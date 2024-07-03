Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.46 and last traded at $15.64. Approximately 88,284 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 788,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XPOF shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.05.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.36.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $79.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 1.90%. Xponential Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,776,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Xponential Fitness by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its position in Xponential Fitness by 276.0% during the first quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 882,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,596,000 after purchasing an additional 647,743 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the third quarter worth approximately $10,415,000. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP boosted its position in Xponential Fitness by 74.3% during the first quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 106,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

