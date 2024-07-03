Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2024

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEUGet Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 210,417 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the previous session’s volume of 81,980 shares.The stock last traded at $41.88 and had previously closed at $41.57.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DBEU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 1,921.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 555,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,818,000 after acquiring an additional 528,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 1,927.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,637,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,820 shares in the last quarter.

About Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (DBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted and currency-hedged index of companies in developed Europe. DBEU was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.