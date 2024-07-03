Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 138,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth $218,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.20. 67,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,888. The stock has a market cap of $405.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.37. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $38.41 and a one year high of $51.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.02.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

