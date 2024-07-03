Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.90 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 3.8% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,219,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,318,000 after buying an additional 4,560,437 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,642,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,597,000 after buying an additional 1,933,732 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,590,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,673 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,343,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,947,000 after acquiring an additional 661,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,513,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,208,000 after buying an additional 2,262,458 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.12. 2,476,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,388,684. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $81.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.2887 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

