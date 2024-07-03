Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,707 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth about $243,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 11.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 15.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 72,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 181.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 222,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,109,000 after purchasing an additional 143,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of O traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,125,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,341,676. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $64.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.03. The company has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 291.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on O

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.