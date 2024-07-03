Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Sells 13,282 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,282 shares during the quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,910,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685,437 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 52,388,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,970,000 after buying an additional 985,714 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,070,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,215,000 after buying an additional 603,688 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 766,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,881,000 after acquiring an additional 480,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 885,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after acquiring an additional 309,435 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHH traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $19.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,696,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,188. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average of $19.84. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

