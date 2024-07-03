Zapp Electric Vehicles Group (NASDAQ:ZAPP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Litchfield Hills Research

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group (NASDAQ:ZAPP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Stock Up 25.8 %

NASDAQ:ZAPP opened at $2.39 on Monday. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $51.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.99.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Company Profile

Zapp Electric Vehicles Limited operates an electric motorcycle company. Its i300 is the first in a suite of electric two-wheelers that the company plans to bring to market. It offers a direct-to-customer experience known as DSDTC (drop-ship-direct-to-customer). The company sells its product the i300, to customers online and delivered to the home, as well as provides at-home inspection, service, and support throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle.

