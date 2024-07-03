Zapp Electric Vehicles Group (NASDAQ:ZAPP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Litchfield Hills Research

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group (NASDAQ:ZAPP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Stock Up 25.8 %
NASDAQ:ZAPP opened at $2.39 on Monday. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $51.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.99.
Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Company Profile
