Zentry Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $124.29 Million (ZENT)

Zentry (ZENT) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Zentry has a market capitalization of $124.29 million and $19.14 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zentry token can now be purchased for $0.0224 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zentry has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Zentry Profile

Zentry launched on December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,546,518,765 tokens. The official website for Zentry is zentry.com. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry. Zentry’s official message board is medium.com/zentry.

Zentry Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,483,808,822.361508 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.02347303 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $20,274,231.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zentry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zentry using one of the exchanges listed above.

