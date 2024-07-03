Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Shares Sold by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,589 shares during the period. Zeta Global makes up approximately 1.7% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 18.6% during the first quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Zeta Global by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zeta Global by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 78,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Zeta Global by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZETA shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Zeta Global from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.59.

Zeta Global Stock Performance

ZETA stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.40. 1,042,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,394. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.18. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $18.58.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.16 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 101.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.