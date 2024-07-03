ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNET opened at $0.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.45.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 57.48% and a negative net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter.

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

