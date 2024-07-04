14,579 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Purchased by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.11. 1,266,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,275,944. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.78 and a 12 month high of $82.15.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

