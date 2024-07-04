1,990 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Bought by American National Bank & Trust Co. VA

American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,120,920,000 after purchasing an additional 279,162 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,158,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,291,816,000 after acquiring an additional 121,358 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,589,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,173,641,000 after acquiring an additional 336,588 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 10,526.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,362,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $470,536,000 after acquiring an additional 27,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LMT traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $466.03. 313,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,486. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $479.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $465.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $450.76. The company has a market capitalization of $111.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.43 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

