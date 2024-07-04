2,059 Shares in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Bought by Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Crocs by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $1,427,615.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,184,368.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Crocs news, EVP Anne Mehlman sold 7,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total transaction of $1,136,921.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,750,355.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $1,427,615.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,184,368.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,178 shares of company stock worth $4,597,445. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CROX. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Crocs from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Crocs from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Crocs from $124.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.83.

Crocs Stock Up 1.7 %

Crocs stock traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.90. 512,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,840. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.00 and a 52-week high of $165.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.00.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $938.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.29 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 19.80%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

