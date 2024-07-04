22,976 Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Acquired by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 444.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Shares of FLOT remained flat at $50.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 608,204 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.90. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2494 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

