36,032 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Bought by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth $371,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of LYB stock opened at $95.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.03. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $87.91 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.34 dividend. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.84%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LYB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.08.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
