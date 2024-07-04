36,897 Shares in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Bought by Park Edge Advisors LLC

Park Edge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000. Park Edge Advisors LLC owned about 1.64% of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 85,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 61,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPKW traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.95. 6,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,617. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.81. The company has a market cap of $96.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $33.19 and a 12 month high of $41.70.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.3844 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

