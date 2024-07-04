42-coin (42) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.62 Million

42-coin (42) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One 42-coin coin can now be bought for $38,516.20 or 0.61118449 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, 42-coin has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. 42-coin has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $17.99 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009909 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.65 or 0.00116351 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00013564 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000144 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

42-coin Coin Profile

42-coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

Buying and Selling 42-coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 42-coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 42-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

