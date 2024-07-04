8,625 Shares in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Bought by OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Vanguard Core Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Auour Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Dentgroup LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $207,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Verum Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 1,751.4% during the 1st quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 51,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 48,339 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCRB traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.96. 18,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,481. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.22 and a 52-week high of $77.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.07 and a 200-day moving average of $75.55.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2414 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

