9,953 Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Acquired by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KKR. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 8,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 19,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 39,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE KKR traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $105.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,252,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,468,917. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.95 and a 1 year high of $113.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $94.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $986.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.14 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. On average, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 1,956,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at $247,641,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.