AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AIR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of AAR from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on AAR from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get AAR alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAR

AAR Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $72.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.31. AAR has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $73.95.

In related news, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 7,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $465,896.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,784,816.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 14,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $1,048,858.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,628,800.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 7,352 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $465,896.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,816.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,375 shares of company stock worth $2,994,605. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AAR

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 283.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in shares of AAR by 737.1% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.