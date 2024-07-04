Acala Token (ACA) Price Down 18.7% This Week

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Acala Token has a total market cap of $59.79 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0586 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00012519 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00008885 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001061 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,849.74 or 1.00068233 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012438 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006286 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00068507 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

ACA is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,098,199,159 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,249,996 coins. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network.

Acala Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

