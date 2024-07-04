Accel Wealth Management Acquires 3,565 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the quarter. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF accounts for 1.3% of Accel Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 963.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 176,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 61,805 shares in the last quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,784,000.

Shares of QYLD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.87. 2,805,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,867,345. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $18.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.1686 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

