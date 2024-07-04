Accel Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 901 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Visa by 2,712.4% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 17,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Tenere Capital LLC grew its position in Visa by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tenere Capital LLC now owns 56,167 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Macquarie raised their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.56.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $268.99. 5,017,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,395,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.68 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $273.45 and a 200-day moving average of $273.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

