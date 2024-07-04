Accel Wealth Management Buys 686 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PECO traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $32.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,340. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.62 and a 1-year high of $37.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 71.26, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.15.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 254.35%.

PECO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Compass Point dropped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

