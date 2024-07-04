Accel Wealth Management Decreases Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Accel Wealth Management cut its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% during the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

JEPI stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.14. 2,345,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,278,742. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $57.94. The stock has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.58 and its 200 day moving average is $56.34.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

