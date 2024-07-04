Accel Wealth Management Grows Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $745,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 388,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,925,000 after buying an additional 122,233 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

XMMO traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.65. 64,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,894. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.01. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $74.39 and a 1 year high of $117.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.