Accel Wealth Management Grows Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $745,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 388,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,925,000 after buying an additional 122,233 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
XMMO traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.65. 64,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,894. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.01. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $74.39 and a 1 year high of $117.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12.
Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
