Accel Wealth Management Increases Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.8% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ SMH traded up $5.99 on Thursday, reaching $269.62. 4,633,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,123,431. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $243.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.10 and a fifty-two week high of $279.57.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.