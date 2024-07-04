Accel Wealth Management Sells 923 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Accel Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 422.5% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance
Shares of PAVE stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.92. The company had a trading volume of 554,338 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.02. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile
The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.
