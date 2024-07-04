Achain Market Cap Reaches $1.33 Million (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $1,277.23 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Achain has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000929 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000659 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001574 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

