Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Major Shareholder Buys $122,474.76 in Stock

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 107,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $122,474.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,095,572 shares in the company, valued at $14,928,952.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, June 27th, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 235,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $270,250.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 150,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $169,500.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 528,621 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $607,914.15.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 1,000,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $1,080,000.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.27. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $11.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 248.28% and a negative return on equity of 61.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 69.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,461 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $102,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 17,040 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 23,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 10.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 241,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 23,747 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.