AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) Stock Price Down 3.8%

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUIF – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.49 and last traded at $11.52. Approximately 223,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 256,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.
AcuityAds Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.90.
AcuityAds Company Profile
AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.
