Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Shares Sold by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC cut its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund makes up 1.2% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 42.6% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,833 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 30,707 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 407,538 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares during the period. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 0.8% in the first quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 359,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,024,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 9.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,222 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ADX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.73. The company had a trading volume of 49,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,733. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $21.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.20.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

(Free Report)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.