Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Major Shareholder Acquires $552,694.04 in Stock

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 23,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.56 per share, for a total transaction of $552,694.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,698,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,578,238.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 26,730 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $630,560.70.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 12,850 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.35 per share, with a total value of $300,047.50.

On Monday, June 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,081 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.22 per share, for a total transaction of $280,520.82.

On Monday, June 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 30,234 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.79 per share, with a total value of $689,032.86.

On Friday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 18,639 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $423,850.86.

NYSE:PEO opened at $23.61 on Thursday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.78 and a 1 year high of $24.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 482,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,959,000 after buying an additional 11,207 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 224,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 40,832 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 103,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 59,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 57,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 13,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

