Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $11.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $10.50.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Adecoagro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.
Adecoagro Stock Up 0.4 %
Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $261.78 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 10.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adecoagro will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Adecoagro Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.1682 dividend. This is a boost from Adecoagro’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adecoagro
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGRO. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the fourth quarter worth about $2,294,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Adecoagro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $958,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Adecoagro by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 442,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 167,608 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Adecoagro by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,292,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after buying an additional 142,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,919,000. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Adecoagro
Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.
See Also
