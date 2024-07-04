Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.89

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.89 and traded as high as $11.96. Advent Convertible and Income Fund shares last traded at $11.87, with a volume of 76,942 shares traded.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.1172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.87%. This is a boost from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
