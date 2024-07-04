Advisor Resource Council Buys Shares of 4,924 SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KBE. CWM LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA KBE traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.13. The stock had a trading volume of 666,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,273. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.30. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $48.32.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.