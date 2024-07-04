Advisor Resource Council Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Advisor Resource Council trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 82.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,365 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDW stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,213,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,194,716. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $36.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

