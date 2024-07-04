Advisor Resource Council Has $1.12 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Advisor Resource Council decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 85.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,793 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,525,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,773,000 after purchasing an additional 467,975 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 121.0% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,167,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,213,000 after buying an additional 7,210,793 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,862,000 after buying an additional 2,351,596 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,405,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,845,000 after buying an additional 4,080,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,921,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,986,000 after buying an additional 1,450,389 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $64.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,845,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,656,597. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $64.90. The stock has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.87.

