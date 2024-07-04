Advisor Resource Council Has $125,000 Stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Advisor Resource Council decreased its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Free Report) by 87.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,858 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 20.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 15.0% during the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 12,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 770,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GHY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.08. 116,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,075. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.64. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $12.16.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

