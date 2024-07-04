Advisor Resource Council Invests $244,000 in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,789,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,444,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,383,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $379,134,000 after buying an additional 1,223,694 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 96.0% during the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,692,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $264,665,000 after buying an additional 828,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 18,983.0% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 508,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,938,000 after buying an additional 506,087 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies
In other news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSE:KEYS traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.33. The stock had a trading volume of 587,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,947. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.81 and its 200-day moving average is $150.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.99. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $172.72. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.95.
Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Keysight Technologies
Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.
