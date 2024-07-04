Advisor Resource Council Sells 9,454 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Advisor Resource Council lowered its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,525 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 9,454 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 443.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,481,883.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,481,883.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,508.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,287 shares of company stock worth $1,930,704 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on HAL. UBS Group increased their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Halliburton Price Performance

NYSE:HAL traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $33.78. 3,917,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,952,318. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.32. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.93. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $32.35 and a 12 month high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

