AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Given New $107.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Truist Financial from $113.00 to $107.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ACM. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

NYSE:ACM opened at $86.93 on Tuesday. AECOM has a twelve month low of $74.40 and a twelve month high of $98.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -965.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.83.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). AECOM had a positive return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $671,308.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,711.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in AECOM by 22.6% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,561,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,215,000 after buying an additional 472,944 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth $159,060,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AECOM by 2.7% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 980,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,141,000 after purchasing an additional 26,079 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in AECOM by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 886,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,935,000 after purchasing an additional 79,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AECOM by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 886,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,923,000 after purchasing an additional 22,596 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

