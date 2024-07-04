AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Short Interest Up 9.5% in June

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the May 31st total of 2,010,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 744,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AGCO by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,565,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $930,660,000 after buying an additional 784,617 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,060,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,586,000 after acquiring an additional 18,209 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 3,115.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,192,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,440 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in AGCO by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,012,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,517,000 after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 723,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,794,000 after buying an additional 22,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $96.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. AGCO has a 1-year low of $95.03 and a 1-year high of $140.46.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AGCO will post 11.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.85%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGCO. Citigroup assumed coverage on AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on AGCO in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

