Ahn Luis Von Sells 1,000 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.51, for a total transaction of $2,682,120.00.

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $193.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.82 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.34. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.89 and a fifty-two week high of $251.30.

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Duolingo by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Duolingo by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.70.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

