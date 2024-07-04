Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $1.61 on Thursday, hitting $152.73. 1,725,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,626,425. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.24 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The stock has a market cap of $98.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.00 and a 200-day moving average of $151.12.

Insider Activity

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $90,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 208,774 shares in the company, valued at $31,585,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $90,774.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 208,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,585,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $6,750,299.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,467 shares in the company, valued at $6,971,908.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 424,922 shares of company stock worth $62,811,386. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ABNB shares. Wedbush upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley Financial started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

