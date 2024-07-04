Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 51,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 599,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,472,000 after purchasing an additional 43,621 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 18,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

Shares of AMLP stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.57. 705,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,856. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $48.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.61.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

