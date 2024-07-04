Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Short Interest Up 7.4% in June

Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the May 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.5 days.

Algoma Central Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AGMJF opened at $10.33 on Thursday. Algoma Central has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $11.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.83.

About Algoma Central

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates through Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segments. The company operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, and salt producers as well as, agricultural product distributors.

