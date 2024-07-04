Algorand (ALGO) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.13 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 3rd. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and approximately $57.38 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00044184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00008355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00011989 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00010669 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005707 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,203,551,561 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.