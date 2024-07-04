Algorand (ALGO) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.13 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 3rd. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and approximately $57.38 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00044184 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00008355 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00011989 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00010669 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000148 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002091 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005707 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000118 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000668 BTC.
Algorand Coin Profile
ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,203,551,561 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.
